$63,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-250
Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires
2019 Ford F-250
Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,918KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2BTXKEF99141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GL5903
- Mileage 95,918 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2019 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires 95,918 KM $63,997 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr North ONLY 22,946 KMS 22,946 KM $22,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 150,293 KM $26,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2019 Ford F-250