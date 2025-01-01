Menu
2019 Ford F-250

95,918 KM

Details Features

$63,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires

12091354

2019 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,918KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BTXKEF99141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GL5903
  • Mileage 95,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab Lifted/Rims/Tires 95,918 KM $63,997
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

$63,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2019 Ford F-250