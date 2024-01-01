Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-350

25,650 KM

Details Features

$98,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum SHOW TRUCK!! OVER 100K ACCESSORIES!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum SHOW TRUCK!! OVER 100K ACCESSORIES!

Location

Greenlight Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$98,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT5KEF07217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GL5581
  • Mileage 25,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Greenlight Truck & Auto

Used 2018 RAM 2500 Limited LIFTED 6 INCH !20 INCH WHEELS !!! for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 2500 Limited LIFTED 6 INCH !20 INCH WHEELS !!! 170,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 GMC Yukon Denali 18,005 KM $94,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 161,948 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Greenlight Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Greenlight Truck & Auto

Greenlight Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,997

+ taxes & licensing

Greenlight Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350