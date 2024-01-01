$37,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-350
XLT Flat Deck
2019 Ford F-350
XLT Flat Deck
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,386KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FD8W3F68KEG26105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 113,386 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
2019 Ford F-350