2019 Ford F-350

113,386 KM

Details Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350

XLT Flat Deck

2019 Ford F-350

XLT Flat Deck

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,386KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FD8W3F68KEG26105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,386 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2019 Ford F-350