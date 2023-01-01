Menu
2019 Ford F-350

167,188 KM

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT - 4X4, Dually, Pwr Seat, Rear Park Assist, Tow Pkg

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT - 4X4, Dually, Pwr Seat, Rear Park Assist, Tow Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$1

$1

+ taxes & licensing

167,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605332
  • Stock #: 4919A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-350SD XLT DRWFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, F-350 SuperDuty XLT DRW, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. DRW Ford XLT F-350SD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank Du...

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

