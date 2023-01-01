$1+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW XLT - 4X4, Dually, Pwr Seat, Rear Park Assist, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9605332
- Stock #: 4919A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 167,188 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-350SD XLT DRWFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, F-350 SuperDuty XLT DRW, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. DRW Ford XLT F-350SD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
