2019 Ford Flex

105,437 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Limited w/AWD, Command Start, Nav, Leather, Third-row, Heated Seats

Location

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

105,437KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5619165
  • Stock #: 13736A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D87KBA01871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. The Ford Flex Limited's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
390w Regular Amplifier
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8-Way Driver Seat
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Rear Collision Warning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: shifter button activation
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports
Wheels: 19 Painted Aluminum
Tires: P235/55R19 AS BSW
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

