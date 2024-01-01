Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels!

Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This sedan has 159,800 kms. Its black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fusions trim level is Hybrid SE. This impressive Fusion Hybrid SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3, Blind Spot Detection.

2019 Ford Fusion

159,800 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0LU2KR144145

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2696
  • Mileage 159,800 KM

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels!

Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This sedan has 159,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid SE. This impressive Fusion Hybrid SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3, Blind Spot Detection.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2019 Ford Fusion