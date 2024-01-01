$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FA6P0LU2KR144145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2696
- Mileage 159,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels!
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This sedan has 159,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid SE. This impressive Fusion Hybrid SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0LU2KR144145.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This sedan has 159,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid SE. This impressive Fusion Hybrid SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0LU2KR144145.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2017 Nissan Pathfinder - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 159,028 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 135,002 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 274,443 KM $9,400 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2019 Ford Fusion