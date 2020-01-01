Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL - Hybrid, Leather, Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL - Hybrid, Leather, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4438854
  2. 4438854
  3. 4438854
  4. 4438854
  5. 4438854
  6. 4438854
  7. 4438854
  8. 4438854
  9. 4438854
  10. 4438854
  11. 4438854
  12. 4438854
  13. 4438854
  14. 4438854
  15. 4438854
  16. 4438854
  17. 4438854
  18. 4438854
  19. 4438854
  20. 4438854
  21. 4438854
  22. 4438854
  23. 4438854
  24. 4438854
  25. 4438854
  26. 4438854
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,633KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4438854
  • Stock #: 2503A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0MU6KR155969
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival!*2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fusion Hybrid SEL, 4D Sedan, I4 Hybrid, E-CVT Automatic, FWD, Silver, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.*This Fusion Hybrid SEL has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SEL Fusion Hybrid I4 Hybrid E-CVT Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Buick Regal Spo...
 46,178 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT - ...
 20,286 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 44,302 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Send A Message