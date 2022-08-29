Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

9,985 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9244162
  Stock #: 63023

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 9,985 KM

Vehicle Description

MUSTANGBase

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

