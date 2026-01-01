$29,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT 4WD SuperCab 8' Box
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT 4WD SuperCab 8' Box
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
232,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8X3B6XKEC93395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 232,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW