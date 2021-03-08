2019 Ford Transit

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire

