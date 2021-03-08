+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
2019 Ford Transit-350 XLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Transit-350 XLT, Passenger Van, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4th-Row Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Transit-350 XLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford XLT Transit-350 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
