2019 Ford Transit

55,001 KM

Details Description Features

$40,400

+ tax & licensing
$40,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT - 3.7L V6, 15 Passenger

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT - 3.7L V6, 15 Passenger

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$40,400

+ taxes & licensing

55,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6648821
  • Stock #: 3315A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 55,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit-350 XLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Transit-350 XLT, Passenger Van, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4th-Row Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Transit-350 XLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford XLT Transit-350 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

