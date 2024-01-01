$27,495+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS7KZ278543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39950
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2019 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 129,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. This top of the line GMC Acadia Denali is an excellent choice as it comes very well equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, a Bose premium audio system and park assist sensors. It also has lane change alert with blind zone detection, heated and cooled leather seats, forward automatic braking, IntelliBeam headlights, lane departure warning and a heated steering wheel. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
