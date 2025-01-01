$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE-1 - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLAXKZ158870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2854
- Mileage 123,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera!
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2019 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 123,453 kms. It's dark grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Climate Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
