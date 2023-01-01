$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10616343
- Stock #: P39483C
- VIN: 2GTV2MEC7K1119620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39483C
- Mileage 145,210 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED SLE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.