2019 GMC Sierra 1500

145,210 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10616343
  Stock #: P39483C
  VIN: 2GTV2MEC7K1119620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39483C
  • Mileage 145,210 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED SLE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

