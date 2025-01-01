Menu
SK VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7KR381729 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **LOW KILOMETRES **LOADED DENALI TRIM **REMOTE START **SUNROOF **LEATHER **BACK CAPTAIN SEATS Drive in commanding luxury with this 2019 GMC Yukon Denali this Yukon Denali is in mint condition and ready for any road Saskatchewan throws your way. Whether youre transporting family Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to drive away in this luxury SUV today. / Key Features of the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali: 6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) ready for all-weather all-terrain confidence Magnetic Ride Control® suspension for superior ride comfort Onyx Black exterior with chrome Denali accents and signature grille Premium Black Perforated Leather Seating for up to 7 passengers Heated and ventilated front seats heated second-row bucket seats Power-folding third-row seats for added cargo versatility Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls 8-inch GMC Infotainment System with Navigation Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility Bose® Centerpoint Surround Sound 10-speaker audio system Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player Heads-Up Display (HUD) for advanced driving data visibility Wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports Power sunroof and power liftgate Tri-zone automatic climate control Safety features: Forward Collision Alert 193 km No accidents Clean Carfax Low kilometres +P Why Choose the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali? The Yukon Denali is GMCs flagship SUV blending rugged utility with executive-level luxury. With its powerful 6.2L this Denali is ideal for drivers in Saskatchewan who want versatility without compromising comfort or capability. Its built to handle towing and daily commutes in premium style. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport were here to help you get approved and on the road. We serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a wide range of premium used vehicles and tailored financing solutions that work for your budget. VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7KR381729 Mileage: 113 fully loaded Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Dont miss this opportunity to own a fully loaded 2019 GMC Yukon Denali with low km and a clean history. Call or visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and explore our fast in-house financing options available for all credit types across Saskatchewan. Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons trusted dealership for luxury SUVs and in-house auto financing.

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black (GBA)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,193 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7KR381729 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOW KILOMETRES
**LOADED DENALI TRIM
**REMOTE START
**SUNROOF
**LEATHER
**BACK CAPTAIN SEATS

Drive in commanding luxury with this 2019 GMC Yukon Denali


this Yukon Denali is in mint condition and ready for any road Saskatchewan throws your way.

Whether you're transporting family


Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to drive away in this luxury SUV today.
/ Key Features of the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali:
6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque

10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) ready for all-weather


all-terrain confidence

Magnetic Ride Control® suspension for superior ride comfort

Onyx Black exterior with chrome Denali accents and signature grille

Premium Black Perforated Leather Seating for up to 7 passengers

Heated and ventilated front seats


heated second-row bucket seats

Power-folding third-row seats for added cargo versatility

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls

8-inch GMC Infotainment System with Navigation

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" compatibility

Bose® Centerpoint Surround Sound 10-speaker audio system

Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player

Heads-Up Display (HUD) for advanced driving data visibility

Wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports

Power sunroof and power liftgate

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Safety features: Forward Collision Alert


No accidents Clean Carfax Low kilometres
+P Why Choose the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali?
The Yukon Denali is GMC's flagship SUV blending rugged utility with executive-level luxury. With its powerful 6.2L V8


this Denali is ideal for drivers in Saskatchewan who want versatility without compromising comfort or capability. It's built to handle towing


and daily commutes in premium style.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we're here to help you get approved and on the road. We serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a wide range of premium used vehicles and tailored financing solutions that work for your budget.

fully loaded

Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss this opportunity to own a fully loaded 2019 GMC Yukon Denali with low km and a clean history. Call or visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and explore our fast in-house financing options available for all credit types across Saskatchewan.

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's trusted dealership for luxury SUVs and in-house auto financing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

No accidents
Blind Spot Monitoring
comfort
Low Kilometres
family trips
advanced safety tech
No credit
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
No Accidents For Sale in Saskatoon
2019 GMC Yukon Denali Fully Loaded
SK. This full-size luxury SUV is finished in sleek Onyx Black with a Premium Black Leather Interior
offering a bold presence on the road and an ultra-refined interior. With only 113
193 km
and fully loaded with premium features
clients
or hauling gear for weekend adventures
the Yukon Denali delivers top-tier performance
and technology. And with in-house financing available for all credit types
and Adaptive Cruise Control 22-inch factory chrome wheels with all-season tires Remote start
push-button ignition Mileage: 113
and exceptionally refined cabin
we specialize in in-house financing for all credit types. Whether you have great credit
or are rebuilding
193 km Exterior: Onyx Black Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Mint condition

2019 GMC Yukon