2019 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
2019 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black (GBA)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3174
- Mileage 113,193 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7KR381729 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOW KILOMETRES
**LOADED DENALI TRIM
**REMOTE START
**SUNROOF
**LEATHER
**BACK CAPTAIN SEATS
Drive in commanding luxury with this 2019 GMC Yukon Denali
this Yukon Denali is in mint condition and ready for any road Saskatchewan throws your way.
Whether you're transporting family
Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to drive away in this luxury SUV today.
/ Key Features of the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali:
6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) ready for all-weather
all-terrain confidence
Magnetic Ride Control® suspension for superior ride comfort
Onyx Black exterior with chrome Denali accents and signature grille
Premium Black Perforated Leather Seating for up to 7 passengers
Heated and ventilated front seats
heated second-row bucket seats
Power-folding third-row seats for added cargo versatility
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
8-inch GMC Infotainment System with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" compatibility
Bose® Centerpoint Surround Sound 10-speaker audio system
Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player
Heads-Up Display (HUD) for advanced driving data visibility
Wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports
Power sunroof and power liftgate
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Safety features: Forward Collision Alert
No accidents Clean Carfax Low kilometres
+P Why Choose the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali?
The Yukon Denali is GMC's flagship SUV blending rugged utility with executive-level luxury. With its powerful 6.2L V8
this Denali is ideal for drivers in Saskatchewan who want versatility without compromising comfort or capability. It's built to handle towing
and daily commutes in premium style.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we're here to help you get approved and on the road. We serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a wide range of premium used vehicles and tailored financing solutions that work for your budget.
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7KR381729
fully loaded
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss this opportunity to own a fully loaded 2019 GMC Yukon Denali with low km and a clean history. Call or visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and explore our fast in-house financing options available for all credit types across Saskatchewan.
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's trusted dealership for luxury SUVs and in-house auto financing.
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/GMC-Yukon-2019-id12153491.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
