2019 Honda Accord

180,240 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Sport 1.5T Leather, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

Sport 1.5T Leather, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10627314
  • Stock #: P39313C
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F34KA801776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HONDA ACCORD SEDAN SPORT with 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC and Continuously Variable. The vehicle has Leather, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

