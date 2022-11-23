$43,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring 2.0 - Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$43,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9346849
- Stock #: 4864A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Accord Touring 2.0T, 4D Sedan, I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 10-Speed Automatic, FWD, Leather, 10 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Accord Touring 2.0T has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Honda Touring 2.0T Accord I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
