Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Transmission: Continuously Variable Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 46.9 L Fuel Tank Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Passenger Seat Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7 colour TFT centre meter displ... Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.