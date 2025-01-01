$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
Sport - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS
2019 Honda Fit
Sport - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 102639
- Mileage 76,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle - Exceptional Fuel Economy
Meet this 2019 Honda Fit Sport - a local Saskatchewan gem at Saskatoon Auto Connection that blends everyday practicality with sporty flair. Powered by a peppy 1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder and delivering an impressive 6.5L/100 km combined fuel economy, this Fit is thrifty on fuel without sacrificing fun. The Sport trim adds crisp handling and style courtesy of 16-inch black alloy wheels, a front lower spoiler, rear bumper diffuser and a rear exhaust finisher that give this hatchback a confident stance. Inside you will find heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and a Sport Black fabric interior that make daily drives more comfortable and engaging. Modern connectivity is handled effortlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HondaLink display audio, Bluetooth hands-free calling and even Wi-Fi tethering so your devices stay connected on the go. Safety has been prioritized with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking and a multi-angle rearview camera to help you navigate Saskatchewan roads with confidence. This Fit Sport shows low kilometers, has been kept local and is finished in eye-pleasing Platinum White Pearl that looks great year-round. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection to take it for a test drive - it is the practical, feature-rich small car that proves efficiency, tech and sportiness can coexist.
Key Features:
- 6.5L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Display Audio System w/ HondaLink Next Generation
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- Siri Eyes Free Compatibility & Text Message Function
- Wi-Fi Tethering
- ECON Mode Button
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
- Integrated Fog Lights
- Front Lower Spoiler
- Rear Bumper Diffuser
- Side Sill Garnish
- Rear Exhaust Finisher
- 16-Inch "Black Finish" Alloy Wheels
- 1.5L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colour: Sport Black Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/a9be6da2-b2dc-49cf-bdf0-16e641af6345/ModelPage_Downloads/HON20157_02_19MY_brochure_Fit_EN_online.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-8800 EXT.1