2019 Honda Odyssey
- FWD, Sunroof, Backup Cam, Remote Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$43,800
- Listing ID: 9471636
- Stock #: 99835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 48,228 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Odyssey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Wheel Drive, Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Third Passenger Door, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Steering, Fourth Passenger Door, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Front Side Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Bluetooth Connection, Rear A/C, Remote Engine Start, Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Rear Head Air Bag, Lane Keeping Assist, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Knee Air Bag, Floor Mats, Security System, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Cloth Seats, Front Head Air Bag, Telematics, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Requires Subscription, Multi-Zone A/C, 3rd Row Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Adaptive Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Climate Control, Automatic Highbeams, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
