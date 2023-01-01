Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

48,228 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

- FWD, Sunroof, Backup Cam, Remote Start

2019 Honda Odyssey

- FWD, Sunroof, Backup Cam, Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9471636
  Stock #: 99835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 48,228 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Odyssey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Wheel Drive, Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Third Passenger Door, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Steering, Fourth Passenger Door, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Front Side Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Bluetooth Connection, Rear A/C, Remote Engine Start, Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Rear Head Air Bag, Lane Keeping Assist, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Knee Air Bag, Floor Mats, Security System, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Cloth Seats, Front Head Air Bag, Telematics, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Requires Subscription, Multi-Zone A/C, 3rd Row Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Adaptive Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Climate Control, Automatic Highbeams, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

