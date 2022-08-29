$47,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi - AWD, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 7 Passenger
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9172663
- Stock #: 4711A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 65,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Pilot EX-L w/Navigation, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Pilot EX-L has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. w/Navigation Honda EX-L Pilot 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks -- big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic -- though part-time -- all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
