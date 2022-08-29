Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

65,240 KM

$47,400

+ tax & licensing
EX-L Navi - AWD, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 7 Passenger

EX-L Navi - AWD, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 7 Passenger

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

65,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 65,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Pilot EX-L w/Navigation, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Pilot EX-L has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. w/Navigation Honda EX-L Pilot 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks -- big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic -- though part-time -- all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

