Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! USB & AUX Port!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! USB & AUX Port!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 5149895
  2. 5149895
  3. 5149895
  4. 5149895
  5. 5149895
  6. 5149895
  7. 5149895
  8. 5149895
  9. 5149895
  10. 5149895
  11. 5149895
  12. 5149895
  13. 5149895
  14. 5149895
  15. 5149895
  16. 5149895
  17. 5149895
  18. 5149895
  19. 5149895
  20. 5149895
  21. 5149895
  22. 5149895
  23. 5149895
  24. 5149895
  25. 5149895
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,474KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5149895
  • Stock #: P37853C
  • VIN: 3KPC25A36KE050604
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred! It has a 1.6L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Traction Control! Drive Modes! AUX & USB Port! 12-V Power Outlet! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 111,270 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 217,293 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 252,907 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory