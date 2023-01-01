Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

41,002 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

41,002KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9514780
  Stock #: V-70098
  VIN: 3KPC25A39KE041914

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 41,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred - Clean Carfax. Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin. Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality. Comes with Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cruise Control / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Cargo Cover;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

