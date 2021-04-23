Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

50,537 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
GT Preferred HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!

GT Preferred HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

50,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6989054
  • Stock #: P38312C
  • VIN: KMHH35LE5KU103677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,537 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is a fuel-efficient, compact, 4-door hatchback with handsome styling cues. It combines excellent interior space with an extensive list of standard features and safety equipment. It is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine mated with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Heated front seats! Heated steering wheels! Blind spot monitoring! Traction control! Cruise control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up camera! Apple Car play & Andriod Auto connectivity! USB & Aux input! Satellite Radio with Am/FM! Bluetooth! Hand Free Calling! Eco, Normal & Sport Drive modes! Air conditioning! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

