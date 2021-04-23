+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is a fuel-efficient, compact, 4-door hatchback with handsome styling cues. It combines excellent interior space with an extensive list of standard features and safety equipment. It is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine mated with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Heated front seats! Heated steering wheels! Blind spot monitoring! Traction control! Cruise control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up camera! Apple Car play & Andriod Auto connectivity! USB & Aux input! Satellite Radio with Am/FM! Bluetooth! Hand Free Calling! Eco, Normal & Sport Drive modes! Air conditioning! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
