$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9162604
- Stock #: BP1968
- VIN: KMHD84LF5KU866415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,551 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Elantra $21,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KMHD84LF5KU866415
89,551 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated
Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.