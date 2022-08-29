Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

89,551 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9162604
  2. 9162604
  3. 9162604
  4. 9162604
  5. 9162604
  6. 9162604
  7. 9162604
  8. 9162604
  9. 9162604
  10. 9162604
  11. 9162604
  12. 9162604
  13. 9162604
  14. 9162604
  15. 9162604
  16. 9162604
  17. 9162604
  18. 9162604
  19. 9162604
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9162604
  • Stock #: BP1968
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5KU866415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,551 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra $21,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KMHD84LF5KU866415
89,551 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated
Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 126,233 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 119,292 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 191,947 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory