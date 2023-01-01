$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred Back-up camera, Heated Seats and Leather Steering Wheel, Valet Function, Cruise Control
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10616346
- Stock #: P39525C
- VIN: KM8K2CAA0KU361361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,537 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED, 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Heated Seats and Leather Steering Wheel, Valet Function, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.