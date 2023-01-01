Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

57,537 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2.0L Preferred Back-up camera, Heated Seats and Leather Steering Wheel, Valet Function, Cruise Control

2.0L Preferred Back-up camera, Heated Seats and Leather Steering Wheel, Valet Function, Cruise Control

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10616346
  • Stock #: P39525C
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA0KU361361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED, 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Heated Seats and Leather Steering Wheel, Valet Function, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

Email Village Auto Sales

306-934-XXXX

