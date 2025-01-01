$22,817+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - COOLED SEATS
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - COOLED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$22,817
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,874KM
VIN KM8J3CAL2KU996558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 996558
- Mileage 99,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Condition! - Top-of-the-Line Trim!
Drive away in style and confidence with this fully-loaded 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Finished in striking Aqua Blue with a refined black leather interior, this SUV combines upscale comfort with advanced technology. Enjoy premium features like cooled and heated front leather seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic moonroof that adds light and space to every drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and the Infinity premium audio system, while BlueLink keeps you in touch with your vehicle anywhere you go. Safety comes standard with Hyundais most advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance with pedestrian detection, and a surround view camera system. Convenience is everywhere with a smart power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, proximity key with push-button start, and dual-zone climate control. The bold 19-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights complete its confident, modern design. At Saskatoon Auto Connection, were proud to offer this exceptional Tucson Ultimate - an SUV that delivers comfort, capability, and peace of mind in every kilometer.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Leather Seats
- Heated Rear Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Infinity Premium Sound System
- Surround View Monitor
- Reverse Parking Distance Warning
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
- High Beam Assist
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Supervision Cluster w/ 4.2-Inch TFT LCD Screen
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- BlueLink Connected Car System
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Proximity Key w/ Push-Button Start
- LED Headlights & Tail Lights
- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Aqua Blue
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/hyundai/ca/2019-tucson.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Hyundai Tucson