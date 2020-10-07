Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

49,902 KM

Details Description Features

$26,400

+ tax & licensing
$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - AWD, Heated Seats+ Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - AWD, Heated Seats+ Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

49,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6205281
  • Stock #: 3084A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,902 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Tucson Preferred, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, White, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Tucson Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai Preferred Tucson 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

