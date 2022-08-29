Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

104,923 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9107098
  2. 9107098
  3. 9107098
  4. 9107098
  5. 9107098
  6. 9107098
  7. 9107098
  8. 9107098
  9. 9107098
  10. 9107098
  11. 9107098
  12. 9107098
  13. 9107098
  14. 9107098
  15. 9107098
  16. 9107098
  17. 9107098
  18. 9107098
  19. 9107098
  20. 9107098
  21. 9107098
  22. 9107098
  23. 9107098
  24. 9107098
  25. 9107098
  26. 9107098
  27. 9107098
  28. 9107098
  29. 9107098
  30. 9107098
  31. 9107098
Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

104,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9107098
  • Stock #: F5930A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Ash Black
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 104,923 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 132,750 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLE1
 128,669 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory