2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Package -Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Black Noir Pearl, Black Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Tucson Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Trend Package Hyundai Preferred Tucson 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic.Reviews:* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
