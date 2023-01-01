$35,445+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Infiniti QX50
Essential - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS
2019 Infiniti QX50
Essential - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,445
+ taxes & licensing
62,975KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3PCAJ5M31KF118016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 118016
- Mileage 62,975 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Upper 8-Inch and Lower 7-Inch VGA LCD Touch-Screens
Handsfree Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Engine Start/ Stop
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
LED Front Fog Lamps
LED Automatic On/ Off Headlamps
LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
Tow Package
INFINITI Intelligent Keyless Entry
Roof Rails
Body-Colour Door Handles with Chrome Accent and LED Welcome Lights
19" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)
INFINITI Drive Mode Selector
Rain Sensing Wiper Blades
Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)
INFINITI InTouch Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
268hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Upper 8-Inch and Lower 7-Inch VGA LCD Touch-Screens
Handsfree Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Engine Start/ Stop
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
LED Front Fog Lamps
LED Automatic On/ Off Headlamps
LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
Tow Package
INFINITI Intelligent Keyless Entry
Roof Rails
Body-Colour Door Handles with Chrome Accent and LED Welcome Lights
19" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)
INFINITI Drive Mode Selector
Rain Sensing Wiper Blades
Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)
INFINITI InTouch Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
268hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab - 4x4 - BOSE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE 98,960 KM $42,388 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE 126,535 KM $28,324 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano SL - AWD - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION 131,975 KM $24,865 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,445
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Infiniti QX50