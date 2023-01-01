2019 Infiniti QX50

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>Leather Seats<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Upper 8-Inch and Lower 7-Inch VGA LCD Touch-Screens<br>Handsfree Calling/ Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>USB Input<br>8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seat<br>Power Adjustable Lumbar Support<br>Memory Seat Settings<br>Power Windows<br>Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Climate Controls<br>Tri-Zone Climate Controls<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Engine Start/ Stop<br>Power Liftgate<br>Privacy Glass<br>LED Front Fog Lamps<br>LED Automatic On/ Off Headlamps<br>LED Signature Daytime Running Lights<br>Tow Package<br>INFINITI Intelligent Keyless Entry<br>Roof Rails<br>Body-Colour Door Handles with Chrome Accent and LED Welcome Lights<br>19 Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Blind Spot Warning (BSW)<br>Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection<br>Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)<br>INFINITI Drive Mode Selector<br>Rain Sensing Wiper Blades<br>Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)<br>INFINITI InTouch Navigation<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Cruise Control<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>All Wheel Drive<br>2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>268hp/ 280lb-ft Torque<br>Automatic Transmission with Optional Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</div><br /><div><br><br></div>

2019 Infiniti QX50

62,975 KM

Details Description Features

$35,445

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Infiniti QX50

Essential - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

Essential - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10669083
  2. 10669083
Contact Seller

$35,445

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,975KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M31KF118016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 118016
  • Mileage 62,975 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Upper 8-Inch and Lower 7-Inch VGA LCD Touch-Screens
Handsfree Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Engine Start/ Stop
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
LED Front Fog Lamps
LED Automatic On/ Off Headlamps
LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
Tow Package
INFINITI Intelligent Keyless Entry
Roof Rails
Body-Colour Door Handles with Chrome Accent and LED Welcome Lights
19" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)
INFINITI Drive Mode Selector
Rain Sensing Wiper Blades
Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)
INFINITI InTouch Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
268hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab - 4x4 - BOSE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab - 4x4 - BOSE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE 98,960 KM $42,388 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Edge Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE 126,535 KM $28,324 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL - AWD - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Nissan Murano SL - AWD - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION 131,975 KM $24,865 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,445

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50