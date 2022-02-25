Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX50

13,735 KM

Details Description Features

$44,397

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,397

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8409660
  2. 8409660
  3. 8409660
  4. 8409660
  5. 8409660
  6. 8409660
  7. 8409660
  8. 8409660
  9. 8409660
  10. 8409660
  11. 8409660
  12. 8409660
  13. 8409660
  14. 8409660
  15. 8409660
  16. 8409660
  17. 8409660
  18. 8409660
  19. 8409660
  20. 8409660
  21. 8409660
  22. 8409660
Contact Seller

$44,397

+ taxes & licensing

13,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8409660
  • Stock #: 140124
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF140124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,735 KM

Vehicle Description


Interior Features:



QX50 Essential Package

Heated Leather Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

8" Upper Navigation Screen

7" Lower Infotainment Screen

Infinity Voice Recognition

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

USB/ Auxiliary Input

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Memory Seat Settings

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri Zone Climate Controls





Exterior Features:


19" Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

Privacy Glass

Rain Sensing Wiper Blades

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry





Drivers Assistance:



Blind Spot Monitoring

Collision Braking System

Push To Start

Reverse Camera

Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)

Front and Rear Parking Sensors





Performance:



All Wheel Drive

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic CVT Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2019 Infiniti QX50 E...
 13,735 KM
$44,397 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 49,075 KM
$26,642 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX Navig...
 111,095 KM
$29,159 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory