2019 Infiniti QX50

24,810 KM

$41,288

$41,288
$41,288

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,288

+ taxes & licensing

24,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807438
  • Stock #: 139343
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M30KF139343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,810 KM

Vehicle Description


Interior Features:



QX50 Essential Package

Heated Leather Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

8" Upper Navigation Screen

7" Lower Infotainment Screen

Infinity Voice Recognition

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

USB/ Auxiliary Input

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Memory Seat Settings

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri Zone Climate Controls





Exterior Features:



19" Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

Privacy Glass

Rain Sensing Wiper Blades

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry





Drivers Assistance:



Blind Spot Monitoring

Collision Braking System

Push To Start

Reverse Camera

Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)

Front and Rear Parking Sensors





Performance:



All Wheel Drive

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic CVT Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

