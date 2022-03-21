$41,288+ tax & licensing
$41,288
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
24,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8807438
- Stock #: 139343
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M30KF139343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Interior Features:
QX50 Essential Package
Heated Leather Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
8" Upper Navigation Screen
7" Lower Infotainment Screen
Infinity Voice Recognition
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
USB/ Auxiliary Input
Power Hatch
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Memory Seat Settings
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
19" Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Rain Sensing Wiper Blades
Power Windows
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Push To Start
Reverse Camera
Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Performance:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic CVT Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
