2019 Jeep Cherokee

Cold Weather Group:

Remote Start System
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
All-Season Floor Mats
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob


Comfort/Convenience Group:

Push-Button Start
Keyless Enter n Go w/ Proximity Entry
8-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Power Liftgate
Security Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safetytec Group:

Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Power Heated Folding Mirrors


7-inch HD Full-Colour Touchscreen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Ambient LED Interior Lighting
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks


Exterior Features:

LED Headlamps & Taillamps
LED Fog Lamps
Rear Window Wiper, Washer & Defroster
Bright Side Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass


Drivers Assistance:

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Auto Start/Stop System
Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) w/ Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Hill Start Assist & All-Speed Traction Control
Lock-On-Sync Tire Pressure Sensor & Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 System (Four-Wheel Drive)
3.2L Pentastar - 6 Cylinder Engine
271hp/ 239lb-ft Torque
9-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

106,741 KM

Details Description Features

$24,805

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,805

+ taxes & licensing

106,741KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCB8KD406765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 406765
  • Mileage 106,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Cold Weather Group:

Remote Start System
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
All-Season Floor Mats
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob


Comfort/Convenience Group:

Push-Button Start
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Proximity Entry
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Power Liftgate
Security Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safetytec Group:

Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Power Heated Folding Mirrors


7-inch HD Full-Colour Touchscreen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Ambient LED Interior Lighting
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks


Exterior Features:

LED Headlamps & Taillamps
LED Fog Lamps
Rear Window Wiper, Washer & Defroster
Bright Side Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass


Drivers Assistance:

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Auto Start/Stop System
Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) w/ Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Hill Start Assist & All-Speed Traction Control
Lock-On-Sync Tire Pressure Sensor & Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 System (Four-Wheel Drive)
3.2L Pentastar - 6 Cylinder Engine
271hp/ 239lb-ft Torque
9-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$24,805

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Jeep Cherokee