Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

134,971 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1724432051
  2. 1724432051
  3. 1724432051
  4. 1724432051
  5. 1724432051
  6. 1724432051
  7. 1724432051
  8. 1724432051
  9. 1724432051
  10. 1724432051
  11. 1724432051
  12. 1724432051
  13. 1724432051
  14. 1724432051
  15. 1724432051
  16. 1724432051
  17. 1724432051
  18. 1724432051
  19. 1724432051
  20. 1724432051
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,971KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX6KD187673

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 52,000 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Chevrolet Equinox 123,129 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 141,568 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee