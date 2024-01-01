Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

89,387 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBN3KD437644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
PEARL WHITE PEARLCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Base Insulation Group
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror

