$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAB5KD323569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2784C
- Mileage 81,776 KM
Vehicle Description
Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 81,776 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access while additional features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display, air conditioning and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB5KD323569.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2019 Jeep Cherokee