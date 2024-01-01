Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 81,776 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access while additional features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display, air conditioning and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB5KD323569 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB5KD323569</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$161.56</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2019 Jeep Cherokee

81,776 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAB5KD323569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2784C
  • Mileage 81,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 81,776 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access while additional features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display, air conditioning and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect 3, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB5KD323569.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape Titanium - Navigation - Leather Seats 149,884 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation 110,511 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Remote Start for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Remote Start 122,445 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee