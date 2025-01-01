$29,736+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - VERY LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - VERY LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,736
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,270KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX8KD134330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 134330
- Mileage 13,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Condition
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk at Saskatoon Auto Connection stands out with extremely low kilometersdriven just 2,200 km per year on average since new. Dressed in Billet Silver Metallic, it features a rugged yet upscale interior with black leather-faced seats and durable cloth inserts. Under the hood, its V6 engine delivers smooth, assertive power and impressive off-road capability unique to the Trailhawk trim. Stay connected on every journey with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated into a vibrant 8.4-inch touchscreen display. A rearview camera and a leather-wrapped steering wheel add comfort and convenience to your daily drive. LED lighting throughout, including ambient interior lights, enhances both style and visibility. This Cherokee blends refinement, technology, and trail-rated toughness in one well-maintained package.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Leather-Faced Seats w/ Cloth Inserts
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 7-Inch Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- Ambient LED Interior Lighting
- LED Headlights & Taillights
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Fog Lamps
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 115V Power Outlet
- Black Hood Decal
- Off-Road Suspension
- 3.2L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Billet Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather-Faced w/ Cloth Inserts
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/2019-cherokee.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
