2019 Jeep Cherokee

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7228856
  • Stock #: 58265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CHEROKEE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Smart Device Integration
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Parallel/Perpendicular Park/Unpark Assist w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Remote Start System Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Heated Front Seats Power Drive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

