$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
65,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8361435
- Stock #: E4048A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Sport 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BA -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
POPULAR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 7" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Whee...
