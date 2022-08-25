Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

38,630 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 8990443
  2. 8990443
  3. 8990443
  4. 8990443
  5. 8990443
  6. 8990443
  7. 8990443
  8. 8990443
  9. 8990443
  10. 8990443
  11. 8990443
  12. 8990443
  13. 8990443
  14. 8990443
  15. 8990443
  16. 8990443
  17. 8990443
  18. 8990443
  19. 8990443
  20. 8990443
  21. 8990443
  22. 8990443
  23. 8990443
  24. 8990443
  25. 8990443
  26. 8990443
  27. 8990443
  28. 8990443
  29. 8990443
Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

38,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990443
  • Stock #: W4022A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Trailhawk 2.0 4x4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Base Insulation Group
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 38,630 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 0 KM
$74,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
87,433 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory