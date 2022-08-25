$40,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
38,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8990443
- Stock #: W4022A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee Trailhawk 2.0 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Base Insulation Group
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8