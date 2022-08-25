2019 Jeep Cherokee

$40,000 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 6 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8990443

8990443 Stock #: W4022A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 38,630 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.734 Axle Ratio Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT Rear Collision Mitigation TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Requires Subscription ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Base Insulation Group COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.