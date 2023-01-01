$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9579610
- Stock #: TP8927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror
