2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9579610

9579610 Stock #: TP8927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM Rear Collision Mitigation DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD) BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Requires Subscription COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Power Liftgate Security Alarm Universal Garage Door Opener Rear View Auto Dim Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.