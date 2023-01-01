2019 Jeep Cherokee

$34,590 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9590062

9590062 Stock #: V-74687

V-74687 VIN: 1C4PJMBX7KD274353

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74687

Mileage 95,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.