2019 Jeep Cherokee

95,000 KM

Details Description

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9590062
  • Stock #: V-74687
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7KD274353

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74687
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Recent Arrival! Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Cherokee 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6 4D Sport Utility Trailhawk 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here’s a machine that’s built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

