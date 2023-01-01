Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

93,954 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

North NO ACCIDENTS!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!

North NO ACCIDENTS!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PP1929
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX9KD150065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2019 JEEP CHEROKEE LATITUDE for Sale in Saskatoon. NO ACCIDENTS!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 or JASON 306-9518414
http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca?

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

