2019 Jeep Compass
Altitude
2019 Jeep Compass
Altitude
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
63,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Black Clearcoat
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)
TU-TONE PAINT GROUP
Requires Subscription
Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
LASER BLUE PEARLCOAT
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 Zero Evap M-Air w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic Black Roof Altitude Special Edition Black Day Light Opening Moldings Gloss Black Lower Rear Fascia Valance Piano Black Interior Ac...
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
