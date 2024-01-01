Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2019 Jeep Compass

63,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Altitude

2019 Jeep Compass

Altitude

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,558 KM

Small SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Black Clearcoat
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)
TU-TONE PAINT GROUP
Requires Subscription
Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
LASER BLUE PEARLCOAT
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 Zero Evap M-Air w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic Black Roof Altitude Special Edition Black Day Light Opening Moldings Gloss Black Lower Rear Fascia Valance Piano Black Interior Ac...

