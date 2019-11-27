Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 Limited

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 Limited

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 4394712
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4394712
  • Stock #: J1019
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB4KT702996
Exterior Colour
Pearl White Tri-Coat
Interior Colour
Black w/ Black seats
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! This SUV combines world-recognized style and capability with pickup truck practicality and plenty of off-road grunt! The following features are included: an outside temperature display, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
Additional Features
  • Special Scheduling Condition II
  • Special Scheduling Condition III
  • Special Scheduling Condition VII
  • 3 Additional Gallons of Gas
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Federal Green Levy
  • Federal A/C Excise Tax
  • 4EX
  • Customer Preferred Package 27G
  • Two-tone paint (Black roof)
  • 9-speed automatic transmission
  • 2.4L MultiAir(R) I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
  • Uconnect(R) 4C NAV w/ 8.4-in display
  • NAA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

