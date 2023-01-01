$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
North REMOTE START, 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
33,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: T39230
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB4KT700358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,160 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1