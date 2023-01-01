Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Compass

33,160 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

North REMOTE START, 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

North REMOTE START, 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 9493918
  2. 9493918
  3. 9493918
  4. 9493918
  5. 9493918
  6. 9493918
  7. 9493918
  8. 9493918
  9. 9493918
  10. 9493918
  11. 9493918
  12. 9493918
  13. 9493918
  14. 9493918
  15. 9493918
  16. 9493918
  17. 9493918
  18. 9493918
  19. 9493918
  20. 9493918
  21. 9493918
  22. 9493918
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493918
  • Stock #: T39230
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB4KT700358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T39230
  • Mileage 33,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger G...
 98,569 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 127,948 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory