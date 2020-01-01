Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4x4 | Remote Start, B/U Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4x4 | Remote Start, B/U Cam, Nav

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4440729
  2. 4440729
  3. 4440729
  4. 4440729
  5. 4440729
  6. 4440729
  7. 4440729
  8. 4440729
  9. 4440729
  10. 4440729
  11. 4440729
  12. 4440729
  13. 4440729
  14. 4440729
  15. 4440729
  16. 4440729
  17. 4440729
  18. 4440729
  19. 4440729
  20. 4440729
  21. 4440729
  22. 4440729
  23. 4440729
  24. 4440729
  25. 4440729
  26. 4440729
  27. 4440729
  28. 4440729
  29. 4440729
  30. 4440729
  31. 4440729
  32. 4440729
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,771KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4440729
  • Stock #: 98993
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG6KC634396
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Top features include heated front seats, leather upholstery, automatic dimming door mirrors, and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Velvet Red Pearl
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BP -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: 195MM Rear Axle (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 59,701 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message