2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Top features include heated front seats, leather upholstery, automatic dimming door mirrors, and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.