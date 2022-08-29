$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
76,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9091699
- Stock #: G1822A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,306 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee Laredo
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK BLACK SUEDE SEATS W/BLACK STITCHING
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire (TBB) Steel Spare Wheel Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Body Color Fascia Front Accent/Body Color Fascia Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Instrume...
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8