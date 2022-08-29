2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$47,800 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 8 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,812 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Velvet Red Pearl Cross-Traffic Alert TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BG LIMITED X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Granite Crystal Exterior Badging SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display ...

