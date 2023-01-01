$39,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Htd Seats/Steering, B/U Cam, Nav
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9584848
- Stock #: G5934A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultraviolet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,063 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Locally traded, one owner, and smoke free with a trailer towing group.*Options:*TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 8.4" Touchscreen, LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED Fog Lamps Heated 2nd Row Seats LED Daytime Running Lights Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 8.4" Touchscreen CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, ULTRAVIOLET METALLIC, JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel, GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD), BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Spoiler, ABS, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Cargo Shade, Child Safety Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Climate Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Power Passenger Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Bluetooth Connection, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Floor Mats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Satellite Radio, Power Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Parking Aid, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Windows, AM/FM Stereo, Power Door Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Requires Subscription, Rear Head Air Bag, Trip Computer, Smart Device Integration, Power Driver Seat, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Engine Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Door Locks, Driver Air Bag, Auxiliary Audio Input, Seat Memory, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, Security System, Mirror Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, Keyless Entry, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Front Side Air Bag, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Grand Cherokee come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.